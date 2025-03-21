Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Shares Down 27% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:CEL – Get Free Report) were down 27% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.38 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 9.85 ($0.13). Approximately 62,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 236,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £7.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.67, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.13.

About Celadon Pharmaceuticals

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc is a UK-based pharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and sale of breakthrough cannabis-based medicines. Its primary focus is on improving quality of life for chronic pain sufferers, as well as exploring the potential of cannabis-based medicines for other conditions such as autism.

