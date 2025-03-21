Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.20 Per Share

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This is a 100.0% increase from Centaur Media’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Centaur Media Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CAU opened at GBX 25.25 ($0.33) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 26.16. Centaur Media has a 12 month low of GBX 20.52 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 60 ($0.78).

Centaur Media (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 1.90 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Centaur Media had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centaur Media will post 1.9012945 earnings per share for the current year.

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

