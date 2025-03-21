Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,041,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 49.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,056,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,692,000 after purchasing an additional 676,954 shares during the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth about $22,663,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 677,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,852,000 after acquiring an additional 285,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 607.8% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 261,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,261,000 after acquiring an additional 224,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $153,702.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,529.98. This represents a 17.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $411,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,421 shares of company stock worth $831,683. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. Wolfe Research upgraded Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Trimble

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $70.68 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $77.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.51 and its 200 day moving average is $68.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.