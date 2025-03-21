Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 2,675 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of PTC by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of PTC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of PTC by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.09.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,650.12. This represents a 7.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC opened at $159.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.80 and a 12 month high of $203.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

