Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 3,069 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Genuine Parts by 36.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $1,407,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 114,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 11.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $120.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.00. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $112.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.68%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

