Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,305 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 341.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,308,958 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $143,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,638 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 84,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 331,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $88.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.01. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $82.31 and a 52 week high of $115.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.84.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 52.65%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

