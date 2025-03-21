Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,165 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in F5 by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in F5 by 783.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in F5 in the third quarter worth $84,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV opened at $268.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.41. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $313.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

In other F5 news, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total value of $221,639.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $538,876.50. The trade was a 29.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total value of $75,206.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $59,452. This trade represents a 55.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,932 shares of company stock worth $4,965,150 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

