Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 47,713 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 86.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47,713 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $4,480,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 382.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,052.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $405.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.13.

ULTA stock opened at $340.89 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $531.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $378.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

