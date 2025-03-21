Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 687 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Moderna by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Moderna Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.36. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.86.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
