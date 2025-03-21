Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $14,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW opened at $145.69 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $124.32 and a 52-week high of $167.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.22.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

