Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $378.14 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $321.29 and a twelve month high of $429.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.06. The company has a market capitalization of $374.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

