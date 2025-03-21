Citigroup Cuts Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $1.50

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BLDP. HSBC lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $1.90 to $1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $1.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $1.30 to $1.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $1.40 to $1.20 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

BLDP opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,949 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares during the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

