Citigroup Lowers Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $81.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

NYSE ALK opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.77. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $78.08.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $503,448.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,808.40. The trade was a 16.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sprague sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $654,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $677,976. This trade represents a 49.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,263. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

