CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Update

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group upgraded CK Hutchison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CKHUY

CK Hutchison Trading Down 0.7 %

About CK Hutchison

OTCMKTS CKHUY opened at $5.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. CK Hutchison has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

(Get Free Report)

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.