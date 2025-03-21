Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Stake Lessened by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,367,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,100 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Clarivate were worth $22,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Clarivate by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 9,192,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,699,000 after buying an additional 1,816,936 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 202,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 91,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Clarivate by 112.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,040,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 551,838 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 707.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 157,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 138,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Clarivate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

