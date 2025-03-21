Clear Investment Research LLC Acquires 3,465 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 201.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.