Clear Investment Research LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,626 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,335,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,174,000 after buying an additional 13,037,193 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,546 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,616,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,334 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,260,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,419,000 after purchasing an additional 321,166 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4,867.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,210,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,891 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $24.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.06. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

