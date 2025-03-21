CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO) Insider Kenneth Ford Purchases 200,000 Shares

CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO – Get Free Report) insider Kenneth Ford acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.32) per share, with a total value of £512,000 ($663,900.41).

CMO Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of CMO stock opened at GBX 2.69 ($0.03) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24. CMO Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 23.50 ($0.30). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.96. The company has a market capitalization of £1.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.37.

CMO Group Company Profile

CMO was founded in 2008 as Construction Materials Online by four individuals with a traditional merchants background who spotted an opportunity to disrupt what remains a predominantly offline sector by launching a dedicated online roofing merchant. Roofing Superstore made its first commercial sale in 2009.

Drainage Superstore was the second organic addition to the Group, making its first commercial sale in 2014 followed by a third organic addition, Insulation Superstore in 2015.

