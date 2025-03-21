Coastal Financial’s (CCB) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Coastal Financial from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCB opened at $85.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Coastal Financial has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $102.25.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coastal Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCB. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 21.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

