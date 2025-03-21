Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CGTX opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cognition Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

