Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 3.1 %

CTSH opened at $77.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $63.79 and a one year high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 11.35%. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

