Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPJ) Announces $1.21 Interim Dividend

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPJ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.211 per share on Sunday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile
Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Commonwealth Bank of Australia
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Berkshire Hathaway Bets on Constellation Brands—Should You?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Analysts Are Upgrading These 5 Software Stocks—Should You Buy?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 ETFs Every Investor Needs to Hedge S&P 500 Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.