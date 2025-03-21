Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.25 Million Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 301.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,075 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,946.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,809,000 after purchasing an additional 274,268 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,194,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,003,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,561,000 after buying an additional 154,738 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 154.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,031,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Floyd Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,925,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

OIH opened at $261.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.18. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $241.01 and a fifty-two week high of $353.25.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.