Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CYBR opened at $346.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.67. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $223.41 and a 1 year high of $421.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of -177.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

