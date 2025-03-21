Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases Shares of 125,229 iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GARP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GARP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 125,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,463,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

GARP opened at $52.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $44.23 and a 1-year high of $59.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day moving average of $55.23.

iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.0027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (GARP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Quality GARP Select index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GARP was launched on Jun 14, 2020 and is issued by BlackRock.

