Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 9,694 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,694 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAUG. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,541,000.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average of $46.41. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The company has a market cap of $871.02 million, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.63.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

