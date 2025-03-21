Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $29,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $111.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.97. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.62 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.22.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

