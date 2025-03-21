Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $29,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 328.2% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $168.59 per share, with a total value of $78,394.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,427,384.21. The trade was a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPG opened at $164.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.25 and a 12-month high of $190.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 115.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank set a $186.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

