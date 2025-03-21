Comparing Silvaco Group (SVCO) & Its Rivals

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) is one of 461 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Silvaco Group to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Silvaco Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvaco Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 Silvaco Group Competitors 2498 17044 33022 962 2.61

Silvaco Group currently has a consensus target price of $19.17, suggesting a potential upside of 270.73%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 27.89%. Given Silvaco Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Silvaco Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Silvaco Group $59.68 million -$320,000.00 -3.29 Silvaco Group Competitors $2.51 billion $326.31 million -690.98

This table compares Silvaco Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Silvaco Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Silvaco Group. Silvaco Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Silvaco Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvaco Group -84.35% -43.77% -25.12% Silvaco Group Competitors -71.61% -38.00% -6.78%

Summary

Silvaco Group rivals beat Silvaco Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Silvaco Group Company Profile

Silvaco Group Inc. is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design. Silvaco Group Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

