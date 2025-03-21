Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC Buys 733 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000.

BATS SYLD opened at $64.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average is $70.37. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $62.45 and a one year high of $76.95.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

