Condor Capital Management Sells 199 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Condor Capital Management lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $84.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $85.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.93.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

