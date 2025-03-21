Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Given New $113.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $110.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ED traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.35. 660,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,837. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $87.16 and a one year high of $109.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.39.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.