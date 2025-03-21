Context Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Voyager Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VACH)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VACH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Voyager Acquisition by 5,370.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 960,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 942,633 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $7,095,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $291,000.

Voyager Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Voyager Acquisition stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12. Voyager Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Voyager Acquisition Profile

Voyager Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Voyager Acquisition Corp. is based in BROOKLYN, N.Y.

