Corbin Capital Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 50,000 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP)

Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust makes up approximately 0.3% of Corbin Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WHLRP opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

