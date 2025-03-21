Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $8.26 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 163,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $8,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 155,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPEM opened at $53.49 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $57.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62. The stock has a market cap of $320.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.71.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

