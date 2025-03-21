Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,964 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $99.41 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.19.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
