Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,964 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $99.41 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.19.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.