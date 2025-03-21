Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 5,655 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH opened at $103.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $101.82 and a 52 week high of $190.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

