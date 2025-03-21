Corient Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,054 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $50.02 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

