Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 19,107 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,271,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,107 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 101,695.5% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 67,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 67,119 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 744,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 488,623 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 134,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $989,000.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Shares of NOVA opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.64. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $224.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.85 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOVA. Citigroup cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Capital One Financial downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

