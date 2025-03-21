Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,431 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.20. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $115.78.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

