Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 28,131 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,131 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $8,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 1.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Victory Capital by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,170,000 after buying an additional 100,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.22.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Victory Capital from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

