Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 53,002 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 733,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,002 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Omeros by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 51,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 7.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Omeros during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Omeros by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Omeros Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:OMER opened at $9.10 on Friday. Omeros Co. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $527.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on OMER
Omeros Profile
Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Omeros
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.