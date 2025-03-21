Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 53,002 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 733,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,002 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Omeros by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 51,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 7.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Omeros during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Omeros by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $9.10 on Friday. Omeros Co. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $527.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on OMER shares. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Omeros Profile

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

