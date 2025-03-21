Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,803 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Amundi raised its stake in Coty by 1,990,624.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,479,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478,906 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Coty by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,165,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 693,961 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Coty by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,134,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 466,772 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,030,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

NYSE COTY opened at $5.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -562.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.97. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

