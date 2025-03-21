Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Crawford United Stock Performance

Shares of Crawford United stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. Crawford United has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.46. Crawford United had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

