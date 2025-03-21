Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 5,906.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPAB. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPAB opened at $25.51 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.