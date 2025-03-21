Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.50.

Cummins Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CMI opened at $325.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.51 and a 12 month high of $387.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $356.66 and its 200-day moving average is $347.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. Cummins’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.