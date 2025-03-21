DCF Advisers LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,143,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,766,366,000 after buying an additional 12,864,343 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Pfizer by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,071,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,002,000 after buying an additional 1,080,822 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Pfizer by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 294,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after buying an additional 159,984 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 384,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 43,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 804,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after buying an additional 165,611 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $31.54.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

