DCF Advisers LLC Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Incyte accounts for about 1.6% of DCF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $1,340,735.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,150.23. The trade was a 37.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $897,866.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,831.23. The trade was a 15.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,618 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Trading Up 0.4 %

INCY stock opened at $60.58 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.78 and its 200-day moving average is $70.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on INCY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Incyte from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair lowered Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

