Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (QQQY) to Issue Dividend of $0.29 on March 21st

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2857 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQY opened at $27.10 on Friday. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $50.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27.
About Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF
