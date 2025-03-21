Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider David Dicker Sells 8,302,417 Shares

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) insider David Dicker sold 8,302,417 shares of Dicker Data stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$8.10 ($5.09), for a total value of A$67,249,577.70 ($42,295,331.89).

Dicker Data Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Dicker Data Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Dicker Data’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Dicker Data

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, cloud, access control, surveillance, and technologies in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to resellers partners. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

Further Reading

